New Zealand v England first Test scoreboard

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at the close of day two in the first Test between New Zealand and England at Mount Maunganui on Friday: England 1st innings (overnight 241-4) R.

Burns c Watling b de Grandhomme 52 Sibley c Taylor b de Grandhomme 22 J. Denly c Watling b Southee 74 J. Root c Southee b Wagner 2 B. Stokes c Taylor b Southee 91 O. Pope c Watling b Southee 29 J.

Buttlerc Santner b Wagner 43 S. Curran lbw Southee 0 J. Archer c Southee b Boult 4 J. Leach not out 18 S. Broad b Wagner 1 Extras: (b2, lb11, w3, nb1) 17 Total: (all out; 124 overs) 353 Fall of wickets: 1-52 (Sibley), 2-113 (Burns), 3-120 (Root), 4-203 (Denly), 5-277 (Stokes).

6-286 (Pope), 7-286 (Curran), 8-295 (Archer), 9-347 (Buttler), 10-353 (Broad) Bowling: Boult 31-6-97-1 (w1), Southee 32-7-88-4, de Grandhomme 23-5-41-2 (w1, nb1), Wagner 32-7-90-3 (w1), Santner 6-1-24-0 New Zealand 1st innings J.

Raval c Denly b Leach 19 T. Latham lbw Curran 8 K. Williamson c Stokes b Curran 51 R. Taylor c Pope b Stokes 25 H. Nicholls not out 26 B. Watling not out 6 Extras: (b9) 9 Total: (four wickets, 51 overs) 144 Fall of wickets: 1-18 (Latham), 2-72 (Raval), 3-106 (Taylor), 4-127 (Williamson) To bat: C.

de Grandhomme, M. Santner, T. Southee, N. Wagner, T. Boult Bowling: Broad 10-4-20-0, Archer 14-4-40-0, Curran 10-4-28-2, Leach 12-1-29-1, Stokes 4-0-16-1, Root 1-0-2-0 Toss: England Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)tv Umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)