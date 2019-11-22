UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand V England First Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 11:38 AM

New Zealand v England first Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the close of day two in the first Test between New Zealand and England at Mount Maunganui on Friday

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at the close of day two in the first Test between New Zealand and England at Mount Maunganui on Friday: England 1st innings (overnight 241-4) R.

Burns c Watling b de Grandhomme 52 Sibley c Taylor b de Grandhomme 22 J. Denly c Watling b Southee 74 J. Root c Southee b Wagner 2 B. Stokes c Taylor b Southee 91 O. Pope c Watling b Southee 29 J.

Buttlerc Santner b Wagner 43 S. Curran lbw Southee 0 J. Archer c Southee b Boult 4 J. Leach not out 18 S. Broad b Wagner 1 Extras: (b2, lb11, w3, nb1) 17 Total: (all out; 124 overs) 353 Fall of wickets: 1-52 (Sibley), 2-113 (Burns), 3-120 (Root), 4-203 (Denly), 5-277 (Stokes).

6-286 (Pope), 7-286 (Curran), 8-295 (Archer), 9-347 (Buttler), 10-353 (Broad) Bowling: Boult 31-6-97-1 (w1), Southee 32-7-88-4, de Grandhomme 23-5-41-2 (w1, nb1), Wagner 32-7-90-3 (w1), Santner 6-1-24-0 New Zealand 1st innings J.

Raval c Denly b Leach 19 T. Latham lbw Curran 8 K. Williamson c Stokes b Curran 51 R. Taylor c Pope b Stokes 25 H. Nicholls not out 26 B. Watling not out 6 Extras: (b9) 9 Total: (four wickets, 51 overs) 144 Fall of wickets: 1-18 (Latham), 2-72 (Raval), 3-106 (Taylor), 4-127 (Williamson) To bat: C.

de Grandhomme, M. Santner, T. Southee, N. Wagner, T. Boult Bowling: Broad 10-4-20-0, Archer 14-4-40-0, Curran 10-4-28-2, Leach 12-1-29-1, Stokes 4-0-16-1, Root 1-0-2-0 Toss: England Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)tv Umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Related Topics

Kumar Dharmasena TV All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Excitement grips Bougainville on eve of independen ..

2 minutes ago

Mexican investigators find 31 bodies in secret gra ..

2 minutes ago

China wants US trade deal but 'will not flinch' fr ..

2 minutes ago

Williamson falls as England remove New Zealand top ..

2 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 22, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.