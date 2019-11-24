UrduPoint.com
New Zealand v England first Test scoreboard

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Scoreboard after New Zealand's first innings on day four in the first Test against England at Mount Maunganui on Sunday: England 1st innings 353 (B.

Stokes 91, J. Denly 74, R. Burns 52; Southee 4-88, Wagner 3-90) New Zealand 1st innings (overnight 394-6) J. Raval c Denly b Leach 19 T. Latham lbw Curran 8 K. Williamson c Stokes b Curran 51 R.

Taylor c Pope b Stokes 25 H. Nicholls lbw Root 41 B. Watling c Buttler b Archer 205 C. de Grandhomme c Sibley b Stokes 65 M. Santner c Pope b Curran 126 T.

Southee c and b Leach 9 N. Wagner not out 11 T.

Boult not out 1 Extras (b22, lb9, w21, nb2) 54 Total (for nine wkts dec; 201 overs) 615 Fall of wickets: 1-18 (Latham), 2-72 (Raval), 3-106 (Taylor), 4-127 (Williamson), 5-197 (Nichols), 6-316 (de Grandhomme), 7-577 (Santner), 8-598 (Southee), 9-603 (Watling) Bowling: Broad 33-13-64-0, Archer 42-15-107-1 (2w, 1nb), Curran 35-7-119-3 (1w), Leach 47-7-153-2, Stokes 26-5-74-2 (4w, 1nb), Root 18-3-67-1 (4w) Toss: England Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)tv Umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND).

