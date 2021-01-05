New Zealand v Pakistan second Test scoreboard

Christchurch, New Zealand, Jan 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at the close of the New Zealand first innings on day three of the second Test against Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday: Pakistan 1st innings 297 (Azhar Ali 93, M.

Rizwan 61, F. Ashraf 48; Jamieson 5-69, Southee 2-61) New Zealand 1st innings (overnight 286-3) T. Latham c Sohail b Afridi 33 T. Blundell lbw Ashraf 16 K. Williamson c Masoon b Ashraf 238 R. Taylor c Masood b Abbas 12 H.

Nicholls c Shah b Abbas 157 B. Watling c Sohail b Afridi 7 D. Mitchell not out 102 K.

Jamieson not out 30 Extras (b27, lb8, w17, nb12) 64 Total (six wickets; 158.5 overs) 659 Fall of wickets: 1-52 (Blundell), 2-52 (Latham), 3-71 (Taylor), 4-440 (Nicholls), 5-452 (Watling), 6-585 (Williamson) Did not bat: Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult Bowling: Afridi 35.5-8-101-2 (2nb), Abbas 34-11-98-2 (2w, 1nb), Shah 26-2-141-0 (12w, 9nb), Ashraf 28-4-106-2 (3w), Masood 2-0-17-0, Gohar 32-0-159-0, Sohail 1-0-2-0 Toss: New Zealand Series: New Zealand lead 1-0 Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Chris Brown (NZL) tv Umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)afp