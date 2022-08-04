UrduPoint.com

New Zealand V The Netherlands 1st T20 Score

Published August 04, 2022

New Zealand v The Netherlands 1st T20 score

Brief score from the first innings of the first Twenty20 international between New Zealand and The Netherlands on Thursday

Voorburg, Netherlands, Aug 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Brief score from the first innings of the first Twenty20 international between New Zealand and The Netherlands on Thursday: At Voorburg cricket ClubNew Zealand 148-7, 20 overs (M Guptill 45, J Neesham 32; S Ahmad 2-15) v The Netherlands

