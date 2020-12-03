UrduPoint.com
New Zealand V West Indies First Test Scoreboard

Thu 03rd December 2020

New Zealand v West Indies first Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the first Test between New Zealand and the West Indies at Seddon Oval in Hamilton on Thursday.

New Zealand 1st innings T. Latham b Roach 86 W. Young b Gabriel 5 K

New Zealand 1st innings T. Latham b Roach 86 W. Young b Gabriel 5 K. Williamson not out 97 R. Taylor not out 31 Extras (b6, lb10, nb7, w1) 24 Total (2 wkts, 78 overs) 243 To bat: H. Nicholls, T. Blundell, D. Mitchell, K. Jamieson, T. Southee, N. Wagner, T.

Boult Fall of wickets: 1-14 (Young), 2-168 (Latham) Bowling: Roach 15-3-53-1, Gabriel, 17-5-62-1 (6nb), Holder 19-8-25-0 (1nb), Joseph 17-6-43-0 (1w), Chase 9-0-42-0, Brathwaite 1-0-2-0 West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Jason Holder (capt), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel.

Toss: West Indies Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)tv umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

