New Zealand v West Indies first Test scoreboard

Hamilton, New Zealand, Dec 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Scoreboard at the completion of the West Indies first innings on day three of the first Test against New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton on Saturday.

New Zealand 1st innings 519-7 dec (K. Williamson 252, T. Latham 86, K. Jamieson 51 no; Gabriel 3-89, Roach 3-114) West Indies 1st innings (overnight 49-0) K. Brathwaite c Blundell b Boult 21 J. Campbell c Williamson b Southee 26 S. Brooks c Taylor b Southee 1 D. Bravo b Jamieson 9 R. Chase lbw Wagner 11 J. Blackwood c Latham b Southee 23 J.

Holder not out 25 A. Joseph c Mitchell b Southee 0 K. Roach b Jamieson 2 S. Gabriel lbw Wagner 1 Extras (b8, lb7, w1, nb3) 19 Total (9 wkts; 64 overs) 138 Did not bat: S. Dowrich (injured) Fall of wickets: 1-53 (Campbell), 2-55 (Brooks), 3-55 (Brathwaite), 4-79 (Bravo, 5-79 (Chase), 6-119 (Blackwood), 7-119 (Joseph), 8-135 (Roach), 9-138 (Gabriel) Bowling: Southee 19-7-35-4, Boult 17-5-30-1 (1w), Jamieson 13-3-25-2, Wagner 15-3-33-2 (3nb) Toss: West Indies Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)tv umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).