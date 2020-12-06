New Zealand v West Indies first Test scoreboard

Hamilton, New Zealand, Dec 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Completed scoreboard from the first Test bettween New Zealand and the West Indies at Seddon Oval in Hamilton on Sunday.

New Zealand 1st innings 519-7 dec (K. Williamson 252, T. Latham 86, K. Jamieson 51 no; Gabriel 3-89, Roach 3-114) West Indies 1st innings 138 (J. Campbell 26, J. Holder 25 no; Southee 4-35) West Indies 2nd innings (overnight 196-6) K. Brathwaite c Blundell b Southee 10 J. Campbell c Latham b Boult 2 D. Bravo c Southee b Wagner 12 S. Brooks c sub (Conway) b Wagner 2 R. Chase lbw Jamieson 6 J. Blackwood c Southee b Wagner 104 J. Holder lbw Mitchell 8 A.

Joseph c sub (Santner) b Jamieson 86 K. Roach not out 0 S. Gabriel b Wagner 0 S. Dowrich absent (injured) Extras (lb7, w8, nb2) 17 Total (all out, 58.5 overs) 247 Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Campbell), 2-25 (Bravo), 3-27 (Brooks), 4-27 (Brathwaite), 5-53 (Chase), 6-89 (Holder), 7-244 (Joseph), 8-247 (Blackwood), 9-247 (Gabriel) Bowling: Southee 15-2-62-1 (1w), Boult 15-1-63-1 (1w), Wagner 13.5-0-66-4 (1nb), Jamieson 12-2-42-2 (6w), Mitchell 3-0-7-1 (1nb) Toss: West Indies result: New Zealand won by an innings and 134 runs Series: New Zealand lead 1-0 Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)tv umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).