New Zealand V West Indies Second Test Scoreboard

Sat 12th December 2020 | 11:30 AM

New Zealand v West Indies second Test scoreboard

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the second Test between New Zealand and the West Indies at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday: New Zealand 1st innings (overnight 294-6) T.

Latham c da Silva b C. Holder 27 T. Blundell b Gabriel 14 W. Young c J. Holder b Gabriel 43 R. Taylor c da Silva b Gabriel 9 H. Nicholls c Brathwaite b Chase 174 B. Watling b Joseph 30 D. Mitchell lbw C.

Holder 42 K. Jamieson c J. Holder b Joseph 20 T. Southee b Joseph 11 N. Wagner not out 66 T. Boult c Brooks b Chase 6 Extras (b2, lb7, w9) 18 Total (all out; 114 overs) 460 Fall of wickets: 1-31 (Blundell), 2-63 (Latham), 3-78 (Taylor), 4-148 (Young), 5-203 (Watling), 6-286 (Mitchell), 7-336 (Jamieson), 8-359 (Southee), 9-454 (Nicholls), 10-460 (Boult) Bowling: Gabriel 26-7-93-3, J.

Holder 27-6-85-0, Joseph 22-2-109-3 (7w), C.

Holder 26-1-110-2 (2w), Chase 13-1-54-2 West Indies 1st innings K. Brathwaite c Taylor b Southee 0 J. Campbell c Latham b Jamieson 14 D. Bravo c&b Southee 7 S.

Brooks b Jamieson 14 R. Chase b Jamieson 0 J. Blackwood c Latham b Southee 69 J. Holder c Boult b Jamieson 9 J. da Silva not out 2 A. Joseph c Watling b Jamieson 0 C. Holder not out 5 Extras (lb3, w1) 4 Total (eight wickets; 52 overs) 124 To bat: Shannon Gabriel Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Brathwaite), 2-22 (Bravo), 3-29 (Campbell), 4-29(Chase), 5-97 (Brooks), 6-111 (Blackwood), 7-117 (J.

Holder), 8-117 (Joseph) Bowling: Southee 16-6-29-3, Boult 12-4-32-0, Wagner 11-5-26-0, Jamieson 13-4-34-5 (1w) Toss: West Indies Series: New Zealand lead 1-0 Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Chris Brown (NZL) tv umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL) Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL) afp

