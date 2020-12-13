UrduPoint.com
New Zealand V West Indies Second Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 08:40 AM

New Zealand v West Indies second Test scoreboard

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Scoreboard at the close of the West Indies first innings on day three of the second Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday: New Zealand 1st innings 460 (H.

Nicholls 174, N. Wagner 66no W. Young 43; Gabriel 3-93, Joseph 3-109) West Indies 1st innings (overnight 124-8) K. Brathwaite c Taylor b Southee 0 J. Campbell c Latham b Jamieson 14 D. Bravo c&b Southee 7 S.

Brooks b Jamieson 14 R. Chase b Jamieson 0 J. Blackwood c Latham b Southee 69 J. Holder c Boult b Jamieson 9 J. da Silva c Watling b Southee 3 A.

Joseph c Watling b Jamieson 0 C. Holder not out 8 S.

Gabriel b Southee 2 Extras (lb3, w1, nb1) 5 Total (10 wickets; 56.4 overs) 131 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Brathwaite), 2-22 (Bravo), 3-29 (Campbell), 4-29(Chase), 5-97 (Brooks), 6-111 (Blackwood), 7-117 (J.

Holder), 8-117 (Joseph), 9-127 (da Silva), 10-131 (Gabriel) Bowling: Southee 17.4-6-32-5, Boult 14-5-34-0, Wagner 12-5-28-0 (1nb), Jamieson 13-4-34-5 (1w) Toss: West Indies Series: New Zealand lead 1-0 Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Chris Brown (NZL)tv umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).

