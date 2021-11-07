New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 40 NZ Vs AFG Live Updates

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 40 New Zealand Vs. Afghanistan - See Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Position in World Rankings, Who Will Win the Match, Qualify for Semifinals, and much more.

T20 World Cup 2021 is at its peak, and we are in the Super 12s now. It is the 40th match of this tournament between New Zealand and Afghanistan. The match happens in Sheikh Zayed Stadium and starts at 3:00 PM PST on 7th November 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

It will be an exciting contest as New Zealand has to win this match to qualify for the semifinals from Group 2 of Super 12s, and it is the last game of both teams in Super 12s. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing, and there is a lot of pressure on both teams today.

Besides New Zealand and Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Namibia, and Scotland are in Group 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The result of this match will decide the future of top teams in Group 2 as the situation of the points table is intense now.

Past Records of New Zealand Vs. Afghanistan Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. New Zealand Afghanistan never faced each other in any T20 International match. Besides, New Zealand is an experienced team and has to win this match.

As per this parameter, New Zealand is the favorite to win the 40th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of New Zealand in T20 WC

New Zealand had played 30 T20 World Cup matches before and won 15 out of these 30 matches. It played four more T20 World Cup matches in this tournament, lost one against Pakistan, and won against India, Scotland, and Namibia.

The New Zealand T20 cricket team has performed average in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will perform well in the 40th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to qualify for the semifinals from Group 2 of Super 12s.

Past Records of Afghanistan in T20 WC

Afghanistan had played 14 T20 World Cup matches before and won 5 out of these 14 matches. It played its four more T20 World Cup matches in this tournament. It won against Scotland and Namibia and lost against Pakistan and India.

So we can say that the Afghanistan T20 cricket team has not performed well in the past T20 World Cups. However, they played amazingly in their previous games. We hope it will perform well in the 40th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure more chances to qualify for the semifinals.

New Zealand Vs. Afghanistan in ICC T20 Rankings

New Zealand has a better position than Afghanistan in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, as per this parameter, we feel New Zealand is the favorite to win the 40th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Where does New Zealand Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

New Zealand T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at the 4th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the New Zealand Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 30 matches. They currently have 7719 points and a rating of 257.

Where does Afghanistan Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

The Afghanistan T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at 7th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Afghanistan Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 15 matches. They currently have 3531 points and a rating of 235.

New Zealand Vs. Afghanistan Win Percentage in T20 WC

In the T20 World Cups, New Zealand has a 53.33 win percentage. In contrast, Afghanistan has a 35.71 win percentage. As per this parameter, New Zealand is the favorite to win the 40th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

New Zealand Vs. Afghanistan, Who Can Qualify Semifinals?

In the past T20 World Cups, New Zealand was the semifinalist in 2007 and 2016. In contrast, Afghanistan never qualified for the semifinals.

However, New Zealand can now qualify for the semifinals only if they win today. Even if New Zealand loses, it can qualify for the semifinals if it has a better NRR than Afghanistan and India after the Group 2 matches end and after India wins the last match of Super 12s tomorrow. Besides, if India loses tomorrow, New Zealand can qualify for the semifinals if it has a better NRR than Afghanistan after this game ends.

Afghanistan can also qualify for the semifinals for the first time in history by beating New Zealand today. However, there is a condition that its NRR (after Group 2's matches end) should be better than New Zealand if India loses tomorrow. If India wins tomorrow, Afghanistan's NRR (after Group 2's matches end) should be better than India and New Zealand to qualify for the Super 12s.

Besides all, New Zealand is the favorite to win the 40th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

New Zealand Vs. Afghanistan Position in Group 2 Points Table

New Zealand is currently at the 2nd position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12. They had played four matches before, winning against India, Namibia, and Scotland and losing against Pakistan. They currently have 6 points and a Net Run Rate of +1.277. If New Zealand loses this match, it will have fewer hopes to qualify for the semifinals from Group 2.

Afghanistan is currently at the 4th position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12. They played four matches before, winning against Namibia and Scotland, and losing against Pakistan and India. They currently have 4 points and a Net Run Rate of +1.481. If Afghanistan loses this match, it cannot qualify for the semifinals.

T20 WC 2021 Match 40 New Zealand Vs. Afghanistan Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Playing 11 of New Zealand

The playing 11 of New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2021 40th match will be among the following players.

Kane Williamson (Captain)

Todd Astle

Trent Boult

Mark Chapman

Devon Conway (Wicketkeeper)

Lockie Ferguson

Martin Guptill

Kyle Jamieson

Daryl Mitchell

Jimmy Neesham

Glenn Phillips (Wicketkeeper)

Mitchell Santner

Tim Seifert (Wicketkeeper)

Ish Sodhi

Tim Southee

Adam Milne

Playing 11 of Afghanistan

Playing 11 of Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 40th match will be among the following players.

Mohammad Nabi (Captain)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wicketkeeper)

Hazratullah Zazai

Usman Ghani

Mohammad Shahzad (Wicketkeeper)

Hashmatullah Shahidi

Asghar Afghan

Gulbadin Naib

Najibullah Zadran (Vice-Captain)

Karim Janat

Rashid Khan

Mujeeb ur Rahman

Hamid Hassan

Farid Ahmed Malik

Naveen ul Haq

Sharafuddin Ashraf

Dawlat Zadran

Afsar Zazai (Wicketkeeper)

Qais Ahmad

Shapoor Zardan

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 New Zealand Vs. Afghanistan Match?

As per the ICC T20 World Rankings, win percentage in T20 World Cups, position in Group 2, and performance in past T20 World Cups, New Zealand is the favorite team to win the 40th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Fans hope both teams will present a good show, and spectators have high hopes for New Zealand and Afghanistan. We predict New Zealand will have more chances to win the 40th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both New Zealand and Afghanistan.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 40 New Zealand Vs. Afghanistan Live Score

