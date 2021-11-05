New Zealand Vs. Namibia Live Score, NZ VS NAM T20 World Cup 2021 Match 36 Live Updates

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 36 New Zealand Vs. Namibia - See Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Position in World Rankings, Who Will Win the Match, Qualify for Semifinals, and much more.

T20 World Cup 2021 is at its peak, and we are in the Super 12s now. It is the 36th match of this tournament between New Zealand and Namibia. The match happens in Sharjah Cricket Stadium and starts at 3:00 PM PST on 5th November 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

It will be an exciting contest as New Zealand has to win this match to qualify for the semifinals from Group 2. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing, and there is a lot of pressure on both teams today.

Besides New Zealand and Namibia, Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, and Scotland are in Group 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The result of this match will decide the future of all teams in Group 2 as the situation of the points table is intense now.

Pakistani spectators can watch the match live to enjoy every bit of it. If you are busy or don't have access to the TV to enjoy T20 World Cup 2021 Match 36, you can see the live score of New Zealand Vs. Namibia at UrduPoint.

Past Records of New Zealand Vs. Namibia Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. New Zealand and Namibia never faced each other in any T20 International matches. However, New Zealand is experienced in playing World T20 matches.

As per this parameter, New Zealand is the favorite to win the 36th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of New Zealand in T20 WC

New Zealand had played 30 T20 World Cup matches before and won 15 out of these 30 matches. It played three more T20 World Cup matches in this tournament, lost one against Pakistan, and won against India and Scotland.

The New Zealand T20 cricket team has performed average in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will perform well in the 36th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure more chances to qualify for the semifinals from Group 2 of Super 12s.

Past Records of Namibia in T20 WC

Namibia has never played any T20 World Cup matches before. However, it has played its first three T20 World Cup matches in this tournament's Group Stage and won 2 out of 3. Besides, Namibia won its first match in Super 12s against Scotland and lost two others against Afghanistan and Namibia.

So we can say that the Namibia T20 cricket team has put a great show in this tournament. However, we hope it will perform well in the 36th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure a better position in Group 2 of Super 12s.

New Zealand Vs. Namibia in ICC T20 Rankings

New Zealand has a better position than Namibia in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, as per this parameter, we feel New Zealand is the favorite to win the 36th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Where does New Zealand Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

New Zealand T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at the 4th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the New Zealand Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 30 matches. They currently have 7719 points and a rating of 257.

Where does Namibia Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Namibia T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at the 15th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Namibia Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 22 matches. They currently have 3934 points and a rating of 179.

New Zealand Vs. Namibia Win Percentage in T20 WC

In the T20 World Cups, New Zealand has a 53.33 win percentage.

In contrast, Namibia has a 66.66 win percentage. However, it's the first T20 World Cup of Namibia, and their win percentage does not contain any past records. As per this parameter, New Zealand is the favorite to win the 36th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

New Zealand Vs. Namibia, Who Can Qualify Semifinals?

In the past T20 World Cups, New Zealand was the semifinalist in 2007 and 2016. In contrast, Namibia never qualified for the semifinals and never played any T20 World Cup. However, New Zealand can now qualify for the semifinals only if they win today and their next match against Afghanistan.

Besides all, New Zealand is the favorite to win the 36th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

New Zealand Vs. Namibia Position in Group 2 Points Table

New Zealand is currently at the 3rd position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12. They had played three matches before, winning against India and Scotland and losing against Pakistan. They currently have 4 points and a Net Run Rate of +0.816. If New Zealand loses this match, it will have fewer hopes to qualify for the semifinals from Group 2.

Namibia is currently at the 5th position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12. They played three matches before, winning against Scotland losing against Pakistan and Afghanistan. They currently have 2 points and a Net Run Rate of -1.600. If Namibia wins this match, it will have a better position in Group 2 before the tournament ends.

T20 WC 2021 Match 36 New Zealand Vs. Namibia Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both New Zealand and Namibia.

Playing 11 of New Zealand

The playing 11 of New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2021 36th match will be among the following players.

Kane Williamson (Captain)

Todd Astle

Trent Boult

Mark Chapman

Devon Conway (Wicketkeeper)

Lockie Ferguson

Martin Guptill

Kyle Jamieson

Daryl Mitchell

Jimmy Neesham

Glenn Phillips (Wicketkeeper)

Mitchell Santner

Tim Seifert (Wicketkeeper)

Ish Sodhi

Tim Southee

Adam Milne

Playing 11 of Namibia

Playing 11 of Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2021 36th match will be among the following players.

Gerhard Erasmus (Captain)

Stephen Baard

Karl Birkenstock

Michau du Preez (Wicketkeeper)

Jan Frylinck

Zane Green (Wicketkeeper)

Nicol Lofie-Eaton

Bernard Scholtz

Ben Shikongo

JJ Smit (Vice-Captain)

Ruben Trumpelmann

Michael van Lingen

David Wiese

Craig Williams

Picky Ya France

Mauritius Ngupita

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 New Zealand Vs. Namibia Match?

As per the ICC T20 World Rankings, win percentage in T20 World Cups, position in Group 2, and performance in past T20 World Cups, New Zealand is the favorite team to win the 36th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Fans hope both teams will present a good show, and spectators have high hopes for New Zealand. We predict New Zealand will have more chances to win the 36th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both New Zealand and Namibia.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 36 New Zealand Vs. Namibia Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 36 New Zealand Vs. Namibia. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.