New Zealand Vs Netherlands World Cup Scoreboard
Muhammad Rameez Published October 09, 2023 | 09:21 PM
Hyderabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Scoreboard of the World Cup match between New Zealand and the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Monday:
New Zealand
D. Conway c de Leede b van der Merwe 32
W. Young c de Leede b van Meekeren 70
R. Ravindra c Edwards b van der Merwe 51
T. Latham st Edwards b Dutt 53
G. Phillips c Edwards b de Leede 4
M. Chapman c van der Merwe b Dutt 5
M. Santner not out 36
M. Henry not out 10
Extras: (lb3, nb2, w8) 13
Total: (for seven wkts; 50 overs) 322
Did not bat: L. Ferguson, T. Boult
Fall of wickets: 1-67 (Conway), 2-144 (Young), 3-185 (Ravindra), 4-238 (Mitchell), 5-247 (Phillips), 6-254 (Chapman), 7-293 (Latham)
Bowling: Dutt 10-2-62-2 (1w), Klein 7-1-41-0 (1w), Van Meekeren 9-0-59-2 (1nb), Van der Merwe 9-0-56-2, Ackermann 4-0-28-0, De Leede 10-0-64-1 (6w, 1nb), Singh 1-0-9-0
Netherlands
V. Singh b Henry 12
M.
O'Dowd lbw b Santner 16
C. Ackermann c Henry b Santner 69
B. de Leede c Boult b Ravindra 18
T. Nidamanuru run out 21
S. Edwards c and b Santner 30
S. Engelbrecht c Conway b Henry 29
R. van der Merwe c Henry b Santner 1
R. Klein lbw b Santner 8
A. Dutt b Henry 11
P. Meekeren not out 4
Extras (lb1, nb1, w2) 4
Total: (all out; 46.3 overs) 223
Fall of wickets: 1-21 (Singh), 2-43 (O'Dowd), 3-67 (de Leede), 4-117 (Nidamanuru), 5-157 (Ackermann), 6-174 (Edwards), 7-180 (van der Merwe), 8-198 (Klein), 9-218 (Engelbrecht), 10-223 (Dutt)
Bowling: Boult 8-0-34-0 (1w), Henry 8.3-0-40-3, Santner 10-0-59-5, Ferguson 8-0-32-0, Ravindra 10-0-46-1 (1nb), Phillips 2-0-11-0
result: New Zealand won by 99 runs
Toss: Netherlands
Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS) and Rod Tucker (AUS)
tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)