New Zealand vs Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

Hyderabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Scoreboard of the World Cup match between New Zealand and the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Monday:

New Zealand

D. Conway c de Leede b van der Merwe 32

W. Young c de Leede b van Meekeren 70

R. Ravindra c Edwards b van der Merwe 51

D. Mitchell b van Meekeren 48

T. Latham st Edwards b Dutt 53

G. Phillips c Edwards b de Leede 4

M. Chapman c van der Merwe b Dutt 5

M. Santner not out 36

M. Henry not out 10

Extras: (lb3, nb2, w8) 13

Total: (for seven wkts; 50 overs) 322

Did not bat: L. Ferguson, T. Boult

Fall of wickets: 1-67 (Conway), 2-144 (Young), 3-185 (Ravindra), 4-238 (Mitchell), 5-247 (Phillips), 6-254 (Chapman), 7-293 (Latham)

Bowling: Dutt 10-2-62-2 (1w), Klein 7-1-41-0 (1w), Van Meekeren 9-0-59-2 (1nb), Van der Merwe 9-0-56-2, Ackermann 4-0-28-0, De Leede 10-0-64-1 (6w, 1nb), Singh 1-0-9-0

Netherlands

V. Singh b Henry 12

M.

O'Dowd lbw b Santner 16

C. Ackermann c Henry b Santner 69

B. de Leede c Boult b Ravindra 18

T. Nidamanuru run out 21

S. Edwards c and b Santner 30

S. Engelbrecht c Conway b Henry 29

R. van der Merwe c Henry b Santner 1

R. Klein lbw b Santner 8

A. Dutt b Henry 11

P. Meekeren not out 4

Extras (lb1, nb1, w2) 4

Total: (all out; 46.3 overs) 223

Fall of wickets: 1-21 (Singh), 2-43 (O'Dowd), 3-67 (de Leede), 4-117 (Nidamanuru), 5-157 (Ackermann), 6-174 (Edwards), 7-180 (van der Merwe), 8-198 (Klein), 9-218 (Engelbrecht), 10-223 (Dutt)

Bowling: Boult 8-0-34-0 (1w), Henry 8.3-0-40-3, Santner 10-0-59-5, Ferguson 8-0-32-0, Ravindra 10-0-46-1 (1nb), Phillips 2-0-11-0

result: New Zealand won by 99 runs

Toss: Netherlands

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS) and Rod Tucker (AUS)

tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)