New Zealand Win 2nd ODI Against India, Claim Series

Muhammad Rameez 11 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 03:55 PM

New Zealand win 2nd ODI against India, claim series

New Zealand won the second one-day international against India by 22 runs in Auckland on Saturday to wrap up the series with a game to spare

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :New Zealand won the second one-day international against India by 22 runs in Auckland on Saturday to wrap up the series with a game to spare.

With half centuries from Martin Guptill (79) and Ross Taylor (73 not out) and an unbeaten 76-run stand between Taylor and Kyle Jamieson, New Zealand made 273 for eight.

India were all out for 251 in the penultimate over with Ravindra Jadeja the last man out for 55 to go with 52 for Shreyas Iyer.

The final ODI is in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.

