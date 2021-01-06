New Zealand win 2nd Test against Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

The host team defeated Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs, and emerged as No 1 team for the first time in Test ranking.

CHRISTCHURCH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2021) New Zealand won the second Test against Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs after the 2-0 whitewash on Wednesday.

Captain Kane Williamson scored double century and helped New Zealand to defeat Pakistan in the Second Test. All-rounder Kyle Jamieson took total 11 wickets in the second Test match.

Jamieson took three of the four wickets to fall after lunch as the visiting team went to tea on day four in Christchurch at 134 for seven, with need of more 228 runs to make New Zealand bat again.

Jamieson bagged 35 wickets so far and four five-wicket hauls to his credit.

Pakistan resumed the game at 8/1 and need to bat for two consecutive days in order to make it a draw.

Kane Williamson and Kyle Jamieson both emerged as the best players in match-series.