UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Win 2nd Test Against Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 11:39 AM

New Zealand win 2nd Test against Pakistan

The host team defeated Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs, and emerged as No 1 team for the first time in Test ranking.

CHRISTCHURCH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2021) New Zealand won the second Test against Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs after the 2-0 whitewash on Wednesday.

New Zealand emerged as No 1 team for the first time in Test ranking.

Captain Kane Williamson scored double century and helped New Zealand to defeat Pakistan in the Second Test. All-rounder Kyle Jamieson took total 11 wickets in the second Test match.

Jamieson took three of the four wickets to fall after lunch as the visiting team went to tea on day four in Christchurch at 134 for seven, with need of more 228 runs to make New Zealand bat again.

Jamieson bagged 35 wickets so far and four five-wicket hauls to his credit.

Pakistan resumed the game at 8/1 and need to bat for two consecutive days in order to make it a draw.

Kane Williamson and Kyle Jamieson both emerged as the best players in match-series.

Related Topics

Pakistan Christchurch Best New Zealand

Recent Stories

UN's Afghanistan Mission Welcomes Restart of Inta- ..

1 minute ago

China appoints new permanent representative to OPC ..

1 minute ago

Tokyo's Nikkei closes lower ahead of state of emer ..

1 minute ago

China's Liaoning reports one locally transmitted c ..

1 minute ago

Democrat claims victory in one of two crunch US Se ..

1 minute ago

My Emirates Pass is back to sweeten 2021 with offe ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.