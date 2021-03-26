UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Win Third Bangladesh ODI To Sweep Series

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 11:00 AM

New Zealand win third Bangladesh ODI to sweep series

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :New Zealand cruised to a 164-run win in the third one-day international against Bangladesh in Wellington Friday to achieve a series clean sweep.

Maiden centuries for Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell set up the win after New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat, making 318 for six.

Conway blasted 126 from 110 balls and Mitchell finished on 100 not out as Bangladesh's bowlers struggled on a green Basin Reserve wicket.

In contrast, Jimmy Neesham took five for 27 to mop up the Bangladesh tail.

Bangladesh were never in the hunt for the 319 target, and they were all out for 154 with Mahmudullah's unbeaten 76 the only highlight as eight batsmen failed to reach double figures.

The teams will met next in a three-match Twenty20 series opening in Hamilton on Sunday.

