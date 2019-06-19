UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Win Toss And Bowl In South Africa World Cup Match

Muhammad Rameez 27 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 04:16 PM

New Zealand win toss and bowl in South Africa World Cup match

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl in a World Cup match against South Africa in Birmingham on Wednesday

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl in a World Cup match against South Africa in Birmingham on Wednesday.

The match, delayed by a wet outfield for 90 minutes, was reduced to 49 overs per side and was due to start at 12:00 pm local time (1100 GMT).

"We are going to have a bowl, potentially a bit of weather and we will try and make in-roads with the ball," said Williamson, whose side were unchanged.

"We have come off an extended break so it's nice to be able to play the same side." South Africa, who brought in paceman Lungi Ngidi for Beuran Hendricks, must win the game if they are to stand a realistic chance of reaching the semi-finals after finally recording their first victory of the tournament, against Afghanistan.

Despite that nine-wicket victory, Faf du Plessis's side are still languishing in eighth spot in the 10-team table after five games, with the top four qualifying for next month's semis.

After Wednesday's game, they will face Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia.

"The water, and the rain, meant we would have bowled first but it looks a good surface," said Du Plessis.

"New Zealand are a good team playing good cricket and we have to be at our best to get a result.

"The last game was good. We had real intensity as a team against Afghanistan, which was great to see.

"We've got Lungi Ngidi back today. He's been a top bowler for us in the last few years." New Zealand are flying high and a fourth win would lift the 2015 finalists to the top of the table ahead of matches against West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and hosts England.

Wet weather has caused major disruption at the World Cup, with four no results in which teams shared a point each.

Teams: New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wkt), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi Umpires: Ian Gould (ENG), Nigel Llong (ENG)tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

