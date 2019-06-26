New Zealand win toss, Elect to bat first

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and chose to bat first in their seventh match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup (CWC) 2019 tournament against Pakistan at the Edgbaston Stadium here Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and chose to bat first in their seventh match of the ICC Men's cricket World Cup (CWC) 2019 tournament against Pakistan at the Edgbaston Stadium here Wednesday.

The decision to bat first is motivated by the desire to post a big total and put Pakistan batting under pressure during the second innings. The Pakistani bowlers have a chance to exploit moist conditions due to the overcast skies and the overnight rain at the ground.

Pakistan are unchanged and decided to play the same side which won against South Africa while New Zealand have also retained their playing eleven for the fifth match in a row.

Following are the teams: Pakistan: Fakahr Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain, Wicket Keeper), Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Muhammad Amir, New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (Captain), Ross Taylor, Collin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, Matt Hnery, Lockie Fergusan Among the match officials for the match, Paul Reiffel (Aus) and Bruce Oxenford (Aus) are the umpires with Paul Wilson (Aus) tv umpire while Marais Erasmus (SA) is the reserve umpire. Sir Richie Richardson (WI) is the match referee.