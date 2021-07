TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) New Zealand won gold in women's pair rowing at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The time of New Zealand's Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler was 6 minutes 50.19 seconds.

Russia's Vasilisa Stepanova and Elena Oryabinskaya took silver (6:51.45) and Canada's Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens won bronze (6:52.10).