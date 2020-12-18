New Zealand won first T20I by five wickets against Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

The hosts overhauled a 154-run target inside 18.5 overs on the back of a solid 43-ball 57 (six fours and a six) by Tim Seifert.

New Zealand beat Pakistan by five wickets in the first match of the three T20I series at Eden Park, Auckland, on Friday.

Mark Chapman and Glenn Phillips, with 34 off 20 and 23 off 18, were the other notable run-getters in the innings.

The five New Zealand wickets were shared between pacers Haris Rauf (three for 29) and Shaheen Afridi (two for 27).

Earlier, Pakistan, after their captain Shadab Khan elected to bat first, found themselves in a spot of bother. They were reduced to 39 for five thanks to debutant Jacob Duffy, who rolled over the tourists’ top-order.

Right-arm pacer Jacob finished with four wickets for 33 in four overs and was later named player of the match for his match-defining performance with the ball.

A fighting 42 off 32, studded with three sixes and two fours, from Shadab breathed life into Pakistan innings, before all-rounder Faheem Ashraf smashed an 18-ball 31 (three sixes and two fours).

Scott Kuggelejin accounted for Haider Ali (three), Imad Wasim (19) and Wahab Riaz (nine) as the pacer returned three for 27

The two teams will now face off in Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday for the second match of the series.

Scores in brief

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets

Pakistan 153-9, 20 overs (Shadab Khan 42, Faheem Ashraf 31; Jacob Duffy 4-33, Scott Kuggeleijn 3-27)

New Zealand 156-5, 18.5 overs (Tim Seifert 57, Mark Chapman 34, Glenn Phillips 23; Haris Rauf 3-29, Shaheen Afridi 2-27)

Player of the match: Jacob Duffy (New Zealand)