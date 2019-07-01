UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealander Singh Signs For Bayern Munich

Muhammad Rameez 34 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 12:46 PM

New Zealander Singh signs for Bayern Munich

Wellington Phoenix midfielder Sarpreet Singh Monday agreed terms with German powerhouse Bayern Munich in one of the highest-profile transfers of a New Zealand footballer

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Wellington Phoenix midfielder Sarpreet Singh Monday agreed terms with German powerhouse Bayern Munich in one of the highest-profile transfers of a New Zealand footballer.

Born in New Zealand to Indian parents, the 20-year-old was an academy graduate at the A-League club and has stamped his mark on the first team over the past two seasons, playing 38 games and scoring nine goals.

He signed for Bayern's youth side on a three-year deal, with a view of him being a member of their first team should performances go well.

"We are thrilled for Sarpreet and his family and are extremely proud of what he has achieved to get to this stage of his career," said Phoenix general manager David Dome.

"We wish him all the best in Germany and look forward to seeing him progress all the way through to Bayern's first team as he continues his development as a professional footballer."No financial details were given, but the New Zealand Herald reported it would be a record transfer for the Wellington club, which plays in Australia's domestic league.

In a country where rugby is king, only a handful of New Zealanders have made the grade at major football clubs around the world, including Winston Reid (West Ham) and Chris Wood (Burnley).

Related Topics

India Football World Australia German Germany Wellington David Progress Phoenix New Zealand Family All Best Bayern

Recent Stories

Aamir Liaquat trolls Major Adnan Sami over Pak-Ind ..

3 seconds ago

Most int'l visitors to New Zealand to pay addition ..

36 seconds ago

Seoul Hopes 3rd Trump-Kim Meeting to Become 'Turni ..

38 seconds ago

Law Ministry declares Mushtaq Sukhera's appointmen ..

14 minutes ago

Single-use plastic bags banned in New Zealand

41 seconds ago

Govt enforces significant hike in CNG prices

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.