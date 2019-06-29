UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand's Boult Takes World Cup Hat-trick Against Australia

Zeeshan Mehtab 31 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 10:37 PM

New Zealand's Boult takes World Cup hat-trick against Australia

New Zealand paceman Trent Boult took a hat-trick against Australia in a World Cup match at Lord's on Saturday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :New Zealand paceman Trent Boult took a hat-trick against Australia in a World Cup match at Lord's on Saturday.

The left-arm quick struck in the last over of Australia's innings, dismissing Usman Khawaja for a top-score of 88 before he bowled tailender Mitchell Starc and then had Jason Behrendorff lbw, despite the batsman's review.

It was the first hat-trick by a New Zealander at a World Cup and the second of the tournament after India paceman Mohammed Shami achieved the feat against Afghanistan.

Nathan Lyon then survived the last ball of the innings, with Australia finishing on 243-9.

Related Topics

India Afghanistan World Australia Lyon Mitchell Mohammed Shami New Zealand

Recent Stories

Spain hit by more wildfires as heatwave continues

29 seconds ago

Netherlands beat Italy to reach first ever women's ..

34 seconds ago

Canada takes garbage back from Philippines, ending ..

36 seconds ago

Nadal, Djokovic have made me the player I am, says ..

4 minutes ago

Khawaja leads Australia rally before Boult World C ..

4 minutes ago

Fan violence mars Pakistan-Afghanistan World Cup c ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.