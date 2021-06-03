UrduPoint.com
New Zealand's Conway Joins Test Debut 200 Club

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 10:04 PM

New Zealand's Devon Conway became just the seventh batsman in Test cricket's 144-year history to make a double century on debut with a score of exactly 200 against England at Lord's on Thursday

The South Africa-born opener's marathon effort of more than nine-and-a-half hours was the cornerstone of New Zealand's first-innings total of 378.

Conway was in sight of becoming the first player to bat throughout their very first Test-match innings.

But with only last man Neil Wagner for company, he was run out after lunch on the second day of this two-match series, having faced 347 balls, including 22 fours.

But he had still joined an exclusive club, with Mathew Sinclair the only other New Zealand batsman to have made a double century on his Test bow.

Left-hander Conway had already broken the record for the highest innings by a batsman making their career Test debut at Lord's when, on Wednesday, he surpassed the 131 made by India's Souray Ganguly in 1996.

Conway's innings, which ensured a place on the famed dressing room honours board at the 'home of cricket', was also the second highest by a New Zealand batsman in a Test at Lord's behind Martin Donnelly's 206 in 1949.

Double hundreds on Test debut (score, batsman, team, opponent, venue, season): 287 Reginald Foster ENG v AUS Sydney 1903/04 222 no Jacques Rudolph RSA v BAN Chittagong 2002/03 214 Lawrence Rowe WIS v NZL Kingston 1971/72 214 Mathew Sinclair NZL v WIS Wellington 1999/00 210 no Kyle Mayers WIS v BAN Chattogram 2020/21 201 no Brendon Kuruppu SRI v NZL Colombo CCC 1986/87 200 Devon Conway NZL v ENG Lord's 2021 Test debut hundred at Lord's (total, team, opposition, season): 200 Devon Conway NZL v ENG 2021 131 Sourav Ganguly IND v ENG 1996 126 no Matt Prior ENG v WIS 2007 112 Andrew Strauss ENG v NZL 2004 107 Harry Graham AUS v ENG 1893 107 John Hampshire ENG v WIS 1969 Highest scores by a New Zealand batsman in a Test at Lord's (total, player, season) -- England the opposition in all cases: 206 Martin Donnelly 1949 200 Devon Conway 2021 175 Bevan Congdon 1973 142 Martin Crowe 1994 132 Kane Williamson 2015 123 Geoff Howarth 1978120 Stewie Dempster 1931106 Martin Crowe 1986

