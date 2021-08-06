New Zealand’s eight players may miss Pakistan tour

(@fidahassanain)

The players who could miss Pakistan tour include Kane Williamson, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner.

LAHORE: New Zealand’s eight players might miss the upcoming scheduled tour of Pakistan owing to a clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL) , the latest reports said on Friday.

The players who could miss Pakistan tour include Kane Williamson, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner.

Cricbuzz.com also confirmed this development.

Pakistan Cricket board announced that New Zealand will play three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League ODIs and five Twenty20 Internationals on their first tour to Pakistan in 18 years.

New Zealand’s Tim Southee or Tom Latham are likely to lead the side for the tour of Pakistan.

Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium will be the venue of the 17, 19 and 21 September ODIs, while the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will stage the five T20Is from 25 September to 3 October.

While the Rawalpindi ODIs will count towards the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 qualification, third position on the ICC T20I Team Rankings will be up for grabs in Lahore.

The ICC World Test Championship winners will return to Pakistan next year to play Test matches.

It may also be mentioned here that England is also likely to tour Pakistan for two T20 matches in mid-October, which is also likely to clash with the playoffs of IPL.

England captain Eoin Morgan might end up missing his team’s Pakistan tour later this year if his IPL franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders qualifies for the playoffs of the cash-rich tournament.

The IPL was suspended in May as India was hit by a massive Covid wave and the pandemic affected cricket tours around the world. Morgan has confirmed that he will be participating in the second-leg of IPL, set to take place from September 19 till October 15 this year.