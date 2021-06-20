Southampton, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson dismissed Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in quick succession on his way to a superb five-wicket haul as India were bowled out for 217 in their first innings of the World Test Championship final at Southampton on Sunday.

Towering paceman Jamieson finished with miserly figures of 5-31 in 22 overs, including 12 maidens, for what was the 26-year-old's fifth five-wicket haul in just eight career Tests.

Jamieson took wickets throughout the innings, removing Rohit Sharma when the opener was well set.

He also dismissed India captain Virat Kohli and the dangerous Rishabh Pant early on Sunday's third day before striking in successive balls after lunch to remove tailenders Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

After a wet outfield delayed Sunday's start by 30 minutes, India resumed on 146-3 with Kohli 44 not out and Rahane unbeaten on 29.

A combination of gloomy skies and a green-tinged pitch, which assisted an already formidable pace attack, made conditions for batting extremely difficult.

Kohli, 10 years to the day since his Test debut against the West Indies in Kingston, had not added to his overnight score when he fell to the eighth ball he faced Sunday.

The nearly 7ft (2.13 metres) tall Jamieson got a full-length delivery to nip back and strike the star batsman on the front pad.

Kohli reviewed Michael Gough's decision but the English umpire's 'out' verdict was upheld to end a stand of 61, with ball-tracking technology indicating the delivery would have hit the top of leg stump.

- Accuracy - Such was New Zealand's accuracy that Kohli's 132-ball innings included just one boundary -- a cover-driven four off left-armer Neil Wagner to get off the mark.

The usually free-scoring Pant needed 20 balls to get off the mark, with a four through midwicket off Jamieson.

Two balls later, however, Jamieson dismissed the wicketkeeper when Pant, unable to resist a full-length delivery that moved away, drove loosely outside off stump and was well caught at second slip by Tom Latham.

Rahane had batted in composed fashion during an admirable 117-ball innings with five fours.

But, one run shy of a fifty, he was cramped trying to pull a Wagner short ball and lobbed a simple catch to Latham, now at mid-wicket.

Ravindra Jadeja, dropped on 11, and Ravichandran Ashwin, who made 22, staged a modest recovery to take India to 211-7 at lunch.

Ishant fell soon afterwards though, edging Jamieson to first-slip Ross Taylor.

Next ball, Jamieson's well-directed yorker had Bumrah lbw for a golden duck.

But No 11 Mohammed Shami denied Jamieson a hat-trick with a cover-driven four worthy of a top-order batsman.

The innings ended when Jadeja was well caught down the legside by diving wicketkeeper BJ Watling -- in his last match before retirement -- off left-arm quick Trent Boult for 15.

Friday's first day was washed out completely, but match referee Chris Broad does have a special dispensation to extend this final into a sixth day if he rules extra time is required to compensate for overs lost in the game.

This match, the culmination of the inaugural World Test Championship that has spanned two years of series between the leading Test nations, is worth $1.6 million to the winners and $800,000 to the runners-up.