(@Abdulla99267510)

Director International PCB, Usman Wahla and Director Security Department PCB, Col. Khalid accompany the delegation during the visit.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2024) The New Zealand security delegation, comprising the CEO of New Zealand Players Association, Heath Mills and security consultant, Reg Dickason visited Gaddafi Stadium Lahore today.

Director International PCB, Usman Wahla and Director Security Department PCB, Col. Khalid accompanied the delegation during the visit.

The delegation was briefed by the PCB officials regarding security arrangements for the T20I series against New Zealand in April. The delegation on the tour had also traveled to Rawalpindi to inspect security arrangements for the New Zealand side.