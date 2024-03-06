Open Menu

New Zealand's Security Delegation Visits Gaddafi Stadium

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM

New Zealand's security delegation visits Gaddafi Stadium

Director International PCB, Usman Wahla and Director Security Department PCB, Col. Khalid accompany the delegation during the visit.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2024) The New Zealand security delegation, comprising the CEO of New Zealand Players Association, Heath Mills and security consultant, Reg Dickason visited Gaddafi Stadium Lahore today.

Director International PCB, Usman Wahla and Director Security Department PCB, Col. Khalid accompanied the delegation during the visit.

The delegation was briefed by the PCB officials regarding security arrangements for the T20I series against New Zealand in April. The delegation on the tour had also traveled to Rawalpindi to inspect security arrangements for the New Zealand side.

Related Topics

Lahore PCB Visit Rawalpindi April New Zealand

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 23 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qala ..

PSL 2024 Match 23 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who ..

22 minutes ago
 Youth empowerment programmes are Among the top pri ..

Youth empowerment programmes are Among the top priorities: Chaudhry Shafay Hussa ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next ..

Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next week

2 hours ago
 PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional m ..

PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional matters

2 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Ki ..

PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at ..

Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at their doorsteps

3 hours ago
PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against G ..

PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Gladiators

4 hours ago
 Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

4 hours ago
 Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

5 hours ago
 US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social ..

US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports