New Zealand's Southee To Quit Test Cricket After England Series
Muhammad Rameez Published November 15, 2024 | 06:59 PM
Former New Zealand captain Tim Southee said Friday the team's upcoming Test series with England would be his last, with the 35-year-old set to finish up at his home ground in Hamilton
Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Former New Zealand captain Tim Southee said Friday the team's upcoming Test series with England would be his last, with the 35-year-old set to finish up at his home ground in Hamilton.
The irrepressible seam bowler made his debut against England at Napier in 2008 and has been a mainstay since, taking 385 wickets in his 104 Tests -- second only to Richard Hadlee (431) among New Zealanders.
"Representing New Zealand was all I ever dreamed of growing up," Southee said.
"But the time feels right to now step away from the game that has given so much to me.
"Test cricket holds a special place in my heart," he added.
"So to be able to play such a big series against the same opponent my Test career began against all those years ago, and on three grounds that are incredibly special to me, seems the perfect way to end my time in the black cap."
Southee captained the side to six wins, six losses and two draws after taking over from Kane Williamson in 2022 before handing over the baton last month to Tom Latham, who led them to a 3-0 Test sweep in India.
Southee's all-round skills and consistency has seen him become the only player in the world to claim more than 300 Test wickets, 200 ODI wickets and 100 T20 wickets.
New Zealand Cricket chief executive Scott Weenink saluted him as one of the country's finest players.
"Tim has been a constant in the improving fortunes of the Blackcaps and he'll be remembered as a giant of the modern New Zealand game," he said.
"Tim has an incredible bank of experience and knowledge of the game and while he may have called time on his playing career, I'd be surprised if we don't see him in another capacity at some stage in the future."
Southee will make a decision after the three-Test England series, which gets under way in Christchurch on November 28, on whether he has one final white-ball farewell in him.
New Zealand face Sri Lanka in three ODIs and three T20s at home from December 28.
Blackcaps coach Gary Stead said Southee's record spoke for itself.
"Tim's durability and resilience has been outstanding," he said.
"He's an incredibly tough competitor who gets himself up for big occasions and is rarely injured.
"Tim cares deeply about the team, its reputation and performances, and he will be missed within the Blackcaps environment."
Recent Stories
Prayers for rain offered across Punjab
Journalism plays vital role in democratic societies; Chairman PMYP
Two-Day workshop organized to improve population welfare services in KP
NDMA, UNDRR reaffirm commitment to disaster resilience in Pakistan
World Jr Tennis Championships finals on Saturday
Training of Hajj bank coordinators begins across country
PPAF, UW partner to foster research and innovation for poverty
DPO Tank reviews security measures for anti-polio campaign
CDWP recommends three energy sector projects worth Rs 58.857b to ECNEC
SBP injects over Rs3 trillion in the market
SBP suspends authorization of an Exchange Company
Qarshi CEO visits University of Engineering and Technology (UET)
More Stories From Sports
-
World Jr Tennis Championships finals on Saturday20 minutes ago
-
Zone-VII Blues reach semi-finals in U-15 cricket tournament1 hour ago
-
SAAF Cross Country Athletics Championship postponed3 hours ago
-
ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Trophy 20257 hours ago
-
Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma19 hours ago
-
England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test19 hours ago
-
Athletics trials for Quaid-e-Azam inter-provincial games underway19 hours ago
-
Son hits 50th South Korea goal in win, Australia-Saudi stalemate19 hours ago
-
Australian Robinson edges Benazzi to head World Rugby19 hours ago
-
DC inaugurates Chamkani Sports Ground20 hours ago
-
Before Leicester, Ranieri's brush with glory with his beloved Roma20 hours ago
-
India denies permission to its Kabaddi team to tour Pakistan21 hours ago