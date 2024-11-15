Former New Zealand captain Tim Southee said Friday the team's upcoming Test series with England would be his last, with the 35-year-old set to finish up at his home ground in Hamilton

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Former New Zealand captain Tim Southee said Friday the team's upcoming Test series with England would be his last, with the 35-year-old set to finish up at his home ground in Hamilton.

The irrepressible seam bowler made his debut against England at Napier in 2008 and has been a mainstay since, taking 385 wickets in his 104 Tests -- second only to Richard Hadlee (431) among New Zealanders.

"Representing New Zealand was all I ever dreamed of growing up," Southee said.

"But the time feels right to now step away from the game that has given so much to me.

"Test cricket holds a special place in my heart," he added.

"So to be able to play such a big series against the same opponent my Test career began against all those years ago, and on three grounds that are incredibly special to me, seems the perfect way to end my time in the black cap."

Southee captained the side to six wins, six losses and two draws after taking over from Kane Williamson in 2022 before handing over the baton last month to Tom Latham, who led them to a 3-0 Test sweep in India.

Southee's all-round skills and consistency has seen him become the only player in the world to claim more than 300 Test wickets, 200 ODI wickets and 100 T20 wickets.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive Scott Weenink saluted him as one of the country's finest players.

"Tim has been a constant in the improving fortunes of the Blackcaps and he'll be remembered as a giant of the modern New Zealand game," he said.

"Tim has an incredible bank of experience and knowledge of the game and while he may have called time on his playing career, I'd be surprised if we don't see him in another capacity at some stage in the future."

Southee will make a decision after the three-Test England series, which gets under way in Christchurch on November 28, on whether he has one final white-ball farewell in him.

New Zealand face Sri Lanka in three ODIs and three T20s at home from December 28.

Blackcaps coach Gary Stead said Southee's record spoke for itself.

"Tim's durability and resilience has been outstanding," he said.

"He's an incredibly tough competitor who gets himself up for big occasions and is rarely injured.

"Tim cares deeply about the team, its reputation and performances, and he will be missed within the Blackcaps environment."