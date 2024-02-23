New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedule unveiled

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2024) In the second week of April 2024, the cricket enthusiasts may witness an exciting showdown as Pakistan and New Zealand are poised to engage in a five-match T20I series.

The reports suggested that from April 13 to 23, the cricket fans may flock to stadiums in Rawalpindi and Lahore to witness the thrilling encounters.

The discussions are currently underway between the cricket boards of both nations to finalize the schedule for this anticipated series which promises to be a riveting contest.

Meanwhile, Karachi, the vibrant metropolis of Pakistan, is gearing up to host the Women's Cricket Team of Pakistan as they take on the West Indies Women's Cricket Team.

The series is set to include three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and five T20Is, offering fans an exciting display of cricketing talent.

It is anticipated that the West Indies women's team will arrive in Pakistan during the second week of April to commence the action-packed series.

Recently, New Zealand clinched victory over Pakistan with a 1-4 scoreline in the five-match T20 series.