New Zealand’s Weak Team Upset Pakistan's Victory Streak At Home

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 27, 2024 | 06:00 PM

The green shirts could not win even a single series at the home grounds for the last two years.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2024) New Zealand's weak team dashed Pakistan's hopes of winning the series at the home grounds.

New Zealand team, comprising mostly new players, clinched victory in the fourth T20 match, dampening Pakistan's aspirations of winning a series against any country on their home ground for over two years.

Pakistan has been unable to win any cricket series on their home ground in the past 28 months. The national team struggled to secure victories at home in 2022 and 2023, and the start of 2024 saw their dreams of winning a series shattered. Despite hosting four teams in the last two years, Pakistani cricket enthusiasts are now apprehensive about celebrating victories against New Zealand's inexperienced team.

In 2022, the English team toured Pakistan and won the series 3-4 in the seven-match series. That same year, Pakistan faced defeat in the only T20 match against the Kings.

Last year, New Zealand's team arrived without their star players. Although the weak team caused a stir, they managed to halt Pakistan's winning streak and drew the series 2-2 in the five-match series.

Now, New Zealand's team has once again come to Pakistan. However, they didn't just bring one or two, but ten new inexperienced players, dubbed as a third-tier team by cricket experts. But these youngsters also outplayed the Green Shirts' seniors. The initial match was washed out due to rain, and after winning the first match, Pakistan faced back-to-back defeats in the next two matches, trailing 1-2 in the series.

The victory for the Kiwi team not only shattered Pakistan's dream of winning a series against New Zealand since 2018 but also ignited their desire to save the series.

Pakistan's team has won only three out of their last 15 T20 matches. They suffered defeats in ten matches, while three ended without a result.

