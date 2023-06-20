UrduPoint.com

New Zeland's National Team Walks Out On Match Against Qatar Over Alleged Racist Slurs

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 20, 2023 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) New Zealand's national football team said on Monday that it refused to appear for the second half in their friendly game against Qatar in Austria due to an alleged racist act towards its defender Michael Boxall.

The friendly game between Qatar and New Zealand took place in the Austrian town of Ritzing on Monday evening. The first half ended 1-0 in favor of the All Whites (nickname of the New Zealand national team), but the team did not go to the second half, and the match was suspended. New Zealand defender Michael Boxall was reportedly the victim of racial abuse.

"Michael Boxall was racially abused during the first half of the game by a Qatari player. No official action was taken so the team have agreed not to come out for the second half of the match," the team tweeted.

New Zealand's agency Newshub reported that the alleged offender was black midfielder of Qatar's national team, Yusuf Abdurisag. The Qatar Football Association has yet to comment on the incident.

On Monday, Belgium national team's coach Domenico Tedesco said that its star goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, decided to walk out of the team, which plays the European Championship qualifying tournament, offended that he had not received the captain's armband in the game against Austria on Saturday.

Belgium's team played 1-1 draw against Austria on June 17, with striker Romelu Lukaku as captain due to regular captain, midfielder Kevin De Bruyne's absence due to injury. On June 20, Belgium is scheduled to play a guest match against Estonia.

"Thibaut has left the team, we are here in Estonia, without him. That's a pity. In March, I decided that Kevin De Bruyne would be our captain, but I did not appoint the second and the third captain. It was either Romelu Lukaku or Thibaut. We had to make the decision before the match on Saturday. We had a small meeting and decided that Romelu would be the captain on Saturday, and Thibaut on Tuesday. After the match, Thibaut was offended (by that). I did not expect that anything of the sort could happen. He was offended and decided to leave. I tried to reason with him, because it was an important decision. I asked him not to do that," Tedesco was quoted as saying by Belgian news portal Rtbf.

The coach added that it was not the time to discuss whether the door to the national team would be closed to Courtois in the future. He said that he intended to let the dust settle and then talk to the goalkeeper again. Tedesco said that he had a very good relationship with Courtois and considered him the best goalkeeper in the world, and nothing would change that.

