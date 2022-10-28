UrduPoint.com

Newage Cables Book Berth In Lahore Smart City Polo In Pink Main Final

Published October 28, 2022

Newage Cables book berth in Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink main final

Newage Cables polo team qualified for the main final by first defeating Platinum Homes and then Remington Pharma/ Guard Group team in the two-chukker matches played under the American system in the Lahore Smart City (LSC) Polo in Pink Tournament, here at the Lahore Polo Club on Friday

Newage Cables polo team defeated the Platinum Homes team by 4-3 in the first two-round match. Shah Shamyl Alam was the hero, who thrashed in two tremendous goals while his teammates Alman Jalil Azam and Philipa Henry slammed in one goal apiece. From team Platinum Homes, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Agha Musa banged in a brace and Bilal Noon struck one goal.

In the second two-chukker match, Newage Cables once again played well, but this time against Remington Pharma/ Guard Group team and outpaced them by 5-3. Shah Shamyl Alam and Alman Jalil Azam once again shone with their mallets and polo ponies and pumped in two goals each while the remaining one was converted by foreign player Philipa Henry.

From the losing side, Taimur Ali Malik converted two beautiful goals and Saqib Khan Khakwani one goal.

In the third two-round match, Platinum Homes defeated Remington Pharma/Guard Group by a narrow margin of 3-3 goals. Agha Musa converted all the three goals for Platinum Homes, which had a half goal handicap advantage. From the losing team, Saqib Khan Khakwani scored two goals and Taimur Ali Malik converted one goal.

Meanwhile, The Pebble Breakers team qualified for the subsidiary final. The main and subsidiary finals will be played at the Lahore Polo Club tomorrow Sunday afternoon. The honor of playing the final at the historic Aibak Polo Ground goes to Newage Polo Team and Haye Squad.

