Newage Cables Lahore Garrison Polo Championship: Day 2

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Price Meter.PK and AOS carved out contrastive victories in the Newage Cables Lahore Garrison Polo Championship 2020 here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, price Meter PK outpaced Platinum Homes/Guard Group by 11-7. From the winning side, Mannuel Carranza emerged as top scorer with superb six goals while the remaining contribution came from Raja Taimur Nadeem and Sufi Muhammad Haroon - both slammed in two goals each. From the losing side, the major contribution came from Taimoor Ali Malik, who cracked a quartet while Amirreza Behboudi struck the remaining three goals.

Platinum Homes/Guard Group started the match well by firing in a field goal but Price Meter.PK then made a good comeback by striking two back-to-back goals to take 2-1 lead. They continued their good show in the second chukker as well and cracked a quartet of goals against two by Platinum Homes to stretch their lead to 6-3.

Price Meter.PK maintained their supremacy in the third chukker as well as they added three more goals in their tally to make it 9-3 but Platinum Homes bounced back well and thrashed two back-to-back goals to reduce the margin to 9-5. The fourth and last chukker was evenly poised as both the sides struck two goals each to make it 11-7.

No further goal was converted and Price Meter.PK emerged as winners by 11-7.

The second match of the day saw AOS team carving out a close 7.5-6 victory over Barry's. Shah Shamyl Alam played key role in AOS triumph with his tremendous three-goal haul while Guy Gibrat banged in a brace and Ahmed Zubair Butt struck one for the winning side, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage.

The second match of the day proved to be well-contested encounter where both the teams matched fire-with-fire and in the end, it was handicap advantage, which helped AOS won the nail-biting encounter. Barry's though started the match well took 3-0 lead by scoring one and two goals respectively in the first and second chukker, yet AOS made a tremendous comeback and hammered a hat-trick of goals to level the score at 3-all. The highly-charged fourth chukker saw both the sides slamming in three goals each to make it 6-all and it was one and a half goal handicap advantage, which helped AOS helped win the thriller by 7.5-6.

Tomorrow,Thursday at Fortress Stadium, Polo D will compete against FG Polo/Diamond Paints at 2:15 pm while Master Paints will play against Newage Cables at 3:15 pm.

