Newage Cables Lahore Garrison Polo Championship: Day 3

Master Paints qualified for main final of the Newage Cables Lahore Garrison Polo Championship after overpowering Newage Cables by 11-7.5 in the first semifinal played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Master Paints qualified for main final of the Newage Cables Lahore Garrison Polo Championship after overpowering Newage Cables by 11-7.5 in the first semifinal played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on Thursday.

Marcos Parelo was in sublime form as he not only displayed high-quality polo skills but also smashed in superb nine goals while Farooq Amin Sufi and Bilal Haye also played well and scored one goal each. Edward Banner Eve also fought for Newage Cables, which had the advantage of a half goal, and slammed in six goals and Syed Aun Rizvi hit one but their efforts couldn't bear fruit.

Master Paints started well against Newage Cables and hammered a hat-trick against one by Newage Cables to gain 3-1 lead in the first chukker. They continued their good show in the second chukker as well and cracked a quartet against one goal by Newage Cables to further enhance their lead to 7-2.

Newage made their presence felt in the third chukker and fired in fabulous four goals against one by Master Paints to reduce the deficit to 8-6. Master Paints bounced back well in the fourth and last chukker and hammered a hat-trick against one by Newage to win the match by 11-7.5, as Newage had a half goal handicap advantage. Mannuel Carranza and Guy Gibrat officiated the match as field umpires.

The second match of the day proved to be a thriller where FG Polo/Diamond Paints carved out a close 5-4 triumph over D Polo and also qualified for the subsidiary final.

From FG Polo/Diamond Paints, Tom Brodie emerged as top scorer by contributing with a quartet while the remaining one was converted by Mian Abbas Mukhtar. From the losing side, Abdul Rehman Monnoo and Ahmed Ali Tiwana scored a brace each.

Both the teams started the match well and matched fire with till the end and in the dying moments of the match, FG Polo/Diamond Paints succeeded in converting the match-winning goal to win the encounter 5-4. All the three chukkers were identical to each other as both the sides slammed in one goal apiece in the first, second and third chukkers respectively and event in the fourth and last chukker, both the teams once again struck one goal each. By the close of the play, FG Polo/Diamond Paints fired in the match-winning goal through Abbas Mukhtar to win the match 5-4. Mannuel Carranza and Raja Arslan Najeeb supervised the match as field umpires.

Tomorrow, Friday November 13), two more matches will be contested here at the JP&CC. price Meter.PK will fight against AOS at 2:30 pm while Barry's will compete against Platinum Homes/Guard Group at 3:30 pm.