LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Price Meter.PK set main final clash against Master Paints in the Newage Cables Lahore Garrison Polo Championship after routing AOS 7-4.5 in the second semifinal played here at Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on Friday.

Mannuel Carranza was in sublime form as he played superb polo and contributed fabulous five goals in his team's triumph while the remaining two goals were converted by Sufi Haroon.

From the losing side, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, Guy Gibrat hammered a hat-trick of goals.

AOS were off to a good start as they converted a 30-yard penalty to gain 1-0, which was soon equalised 1-1 by price Meter.PK, who played well in the second chukker by banging in a brace to earn 3-1 lead. They maintained their supremacy in the third chukker as well by scoring a hat-trick against one goal by AOS to further stretch their lead to 6-2.

In the fourth and last chukker, both the teams scored one goal each to finish the match at 7-4.5, as the losing side had a half goal handicap advantage.

In the second match of the day, Barry's beat Platinum Homes/Guard Group by 6-4. From Barry's, Hamza Mawaz Khan thrashed three tremendous goals while Ruelo Trotz banged in a brace a s Nafees Barry hit one.

From the losing team, Amirreza Behboudi and Taimur Ali Malik converted two goals each.

Both the teams played well and matched fire-with-fire till the end.

Barry's gained 2-1 lead in the first chukker, which they further enhanced to 3-1 by adding one more goal in their tally.

Platinum Homes fought back well in the third chukker and thrashed two goals against one by Barry's to make it 4-3. In the fourth and last chukker, Barry's struck two more to stretch their lead to 6-3, while Platinum Homes hit one to finish the match at 6-4.