UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Newage Cables Lahore Garrison Polo Championship: Price Meter.PK Reach Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 08:03 PM

Newage Cables Lahore Garrison Polo Championship: Price Meter.PK reach final

Price Meter.PK set main final clash against Master Paints in the Newage Cables Lahore Garrison Polo Championship after routing AOS 7-4.5 in the second semifinal played here at Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Price Meter.PK set main final clash against Master Paints in the Newage Cables Lahore Garrison Polo Championship after routing AOS 7-4.5 in the second semifinal played here at Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on Friday.

Mannuel Carranza was in sublime form as he played superb polo and contributed fabulous five goals in his team's triumph while the remaining two goals were converted by Sufi Haroon.

From the losing side, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, Guy Gibrat hammered a hat-trick of goals.

AOS were off to a good start as they converted a 30-yard penalty to gain 1-0, which was soon equalised 1-1 by price Meter.PK, who played well in the second chukker by banging in a brace to earn 3-1 lead. They maintained their supremacy in the third chukker as well by scoring a hat-trick against one goal by AOS to further stretch their lead to 6-2.

In the fourth and last chukker, both the teams scored one goal each to finish the match at 7-4.5, as the losing side had a half goal handicap advantage.

In the second match of the day, Barry's beat Platinum Homes/Guard Group by 6-4. From Barry's, Hamza Mawaz Khan thrashed three tremendous goals while Ruelo Trotz banged in a brace a s Nafees Barry hit one.

From the losing team, Amirreza Behboudi and Taimur Ali Malik converted two goals each.

Both the teams played well and matched fire-with-fire till the end.

Barry's gained 2-1 lead in the first chukker, which they further enhanced to 3-1 by adding one more goal in their tally.

Platinum Homes fought back well in the third chukker and thrashed two goals against one by Barry's to make it 4-3. In the fourth and last chukker, Barry's struck two more to stretch their lead to 6-3, while Platinum Homes hit one to finish the match at 6-4.

Related Topics

Lahore Polo Lead Price From

Recent Stories

Lavrov Says Moscow Informed US, France About Agree ..

2 minutes ago

Suspected PKK Separatist Detained at Istanbul Airp ..

3 minutes ago

EU Concerned Over Lack of Int'l Assistance to Cris ..

3 minutes ago

Delayed contract talks with Hamilton is 'what we a ..

3 minutes ago

Economic Zone to turn Nowshera into industrial hub ..

6 minutes ago

Govt protecting transgender community: minister

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.