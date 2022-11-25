Newage/MP, FG /Din Polo book berths in Aibak Polo Cup main final

UrduPoint.com

November 25, 2022

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Newage Cables/Master Paints and FG/Din Polo booked berths in the main final of the Coca-Cola Aibak Polo Cup 2022 after winning their respective semi-finals played here at the Lahore Polo Club on Friday.

In the first semi-final, Team Newage Cables/Master Paints defeated Team Diamond Paints by 9½-7. Juan Cruz Greguol emerged as hero of the day as he smashed in superb six goals while his teammates Adnan Jalil Azam, Alman Jalil Azam and Farooq Amin Sufi converted one goal each for Newage Cables/Master Paints, which had a half goal handicap advantage. For Team Diamond Paints, Abdur Rehman Monnoo hammered a hat-trick of goals while Lt Col Omer Minhas (R) and Ahmed Ali Tiwana banged in a brace each.

The second semifinal of the day, Team FG/Din Polo outlasted Team Remounts by 10½-3.

Thomas Marin Moreno played hero's role in the winning team's triumph as he played superb polo and hammered impressive six goals while he was ably assisted by Farhad Muhammad Sheikh and Mian Abbas Mukhtar, who slammed in three and one goal respectively for FG/Din Polo. Raja Temur Nadeem, Muhammad Shahzad and Sawar Muhammad Naeem managed to convert one goal each for Team Remounts.

A large number of spectators were present at the ground to watch both the semi-finals. Other notables present on the occasion were Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadiq, Secretary Agha Murtaza Ali Khan and executive committee members of the club and polo enthusiasts.

Now, the main final will be played on November 27 at 3:00 pm between the teams of FG/Din Polo and Newage Cables/Master Paints.

