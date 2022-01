London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Newcastle on Sunday announced the signing of Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon on a four-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Guimaraes, 24, is head coach Eddie Howe's third signing of the transfer window, following the arrivals of England international Kieran Trippier and New Zealand international Chris Wood.