Newcastle Signs Burnley Forward Chris Wood

January 13, 2022

Newcastle signs Burnley forward Chris Wood

Newcastle announced the signing of New Zealand striker Chris Wood from Premier League rivals Burnley on Thursday for an undisclosed fee as the club strengthens the squad under their new Saudi-led ownership

Newcastle announced the signing of New Zealand striker Chris Wood from Premier League rivals Burnley on Thursday for an undisclosed fee as the club strengthens the squad under their new Saudi-led ownership.

Wood has signed a two-and-a-half year contract and arrives in time to feature in Saturday's Premier League clash with fellow strugglers Watford at St. James' Park.

The 30-year-old is the Magpies' second signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of England international full-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said: "Chris is an important signing for us at a crucial time and I'm very pleased we have been able to move quickly and bring him here.

"He is a very dangerous attacking threat, has a physicality and character that I really like, and he has vast experience in the Premier League.

He will be a great fit for us." Wood said it was an "exciting opportunity".

"I have played at St. James' Park a few times and it's an amazing place, so to have the chance to represent this club with those incredible supporters behind me and my teammates is very special," he added.

Newcastle, who have not won a major trophy since 1969, face a struggle just to stay in the Premier League. They are one place off the foot of the table after a single win in 19 games.

But three months after a controversial takeover by a group led by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund was completed, the club are splashing the cash in the transfer window.

