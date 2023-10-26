Open Menu

Newcastle's Tonali Banned 10 Months For Betting: Italian Federation

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 26, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Newcastle United's Italian international midfielder Sandro Tonali has been banned for 10 months for betting, the Italian football federation (FIGC) said on Thursday.

The 23-year-old was found to have gambled on matches involving his former club AC Milan before he joined Saudi-owned Newcastle in July in a 56-million-pound ($68 million, 64-million-euro) move that made him the most expensive Italian player in history.

The ban means Tonali will miss the rest of the Premier League season and next summer's European Championship, if holders Italy qualify.

He is the second Italian player to be banned from football in a betting scandal which came to light during the recent international break.

Juventus' Nicolo Fagioli was suspended for seven months by the FIGC's disciplinary tribunal earlier this month and agreed to therapy of at least six months to treat his gambling issues.

Fagioli's debts exceeded three million Euros and left him exposed to threats of violence from those organising his bets, the probe found.

Tonali's agent has claimed his client has a gambling addiction.

