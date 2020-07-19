UrduPoint.com
Newgarden caps IndyCar's Iowa weekend with win

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Josef Newgarden dominated from pole position on the way to a resounding victory over Penske teammate Will Power Saturday in the second race of IndyCar's weekend double-header at Iowa Speedway.

Newgarden, who had settled for a fifth-placed finish in Friday's opener at the track in Newton, Iowa, headed the first Penske 1-2 finish since Simon Pagenaud, Newgarden and Power filled the podium at Sonoma in 2017.

"This feels really good," said Newgarden, who led 214 of 250 laps. "Our guys did an amazing job yesterday and I was so disappointed for them, angered for them, because we had a winning car, they put in the work, and they weren't able to get the reward for it.

"So I was determined coming back today to have a really good race. We ran hard all day, so pleased to be powered by Chevrolet. I felt like we had the package -- the fuel mileage, the power."It was a bounce-back podium place for Power, too, after he crashed on Friday.

The result capped a strong weekend for Penske after Pagenaud roared from the back of the grid to win Friday's race. The French driver was fourth on Saturday as Graham Rahal rounded out the podium in third.

