UrduPoint.com

Newly-appointed DG. SBP Takes Charge Of His Office

Muhammad Rameez Published April 03, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Newly-appointed DG. SBP takes charge of his office

Newly-appointed Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail assumed charge of his office at National Hockey Stadium here on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ):Newly-appointed Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail assumed charge of his office at National Hockey Stadium here on Monday.

Dr Asif Tufail, who has vast experience of administration, had also served on key posts like Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Director General Excise, ADCG Sahiwal, PSO to Chief Minister in the past.

Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Director Admin Ijaz Munir, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser gave thorough briefing about different projects and sports affairs on this occasion.

Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo and Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Asif Tufail said that development and promotion of sports is his top priority and Sports Board Punjab will utilize all resources for this cause across the province.

He vowed to provide best facilities to talented players and find fresh sports talent from all parts of the province.

Related Topics

Hockey Chief Minister Sports Education Punjab Sahiwal Sialkot All From Best Top Pakistan State Oil Company Limited

Recent Stories

Anushka spills the beans on what she found in Vira ..

Anushka spills the beans on what she found in Virat Kohli before marriage

10 minutes ago
 US, Philippines Agree to Expand Military Cooperati ..

US, Philippines Agree to Expand Military Cooperation to 4 New Sites - Pentagon

5 minutes ago
 Man killed son-in-law, nephew over domestic disput ..

Man killed son-in-law, nephew over domestic dispute

5 minutes ago
 Sweden, Finland, Turkey to Continue Trilateral Tal ..

Sweden, Finland, Turkey to Continue Trilateral Talks on Stockholm's NATO Bid - S ..

8 minutes ago
 Rs 68 billion project to save one MAF water annual ..

Rs 68 billion project to save one MAF water annually for agriculture

7 minutes ago
 EU to Combat High Prices on US's LNG Through Joint ..

EU to Combat High Prices on US's LNG Through Joint Procurement Platform - Commis ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.