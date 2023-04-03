Newly-appointed DG. SBP takes charge of his office

Newly-appointed Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail assumed charge of his office at National Hockey Stadium here on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ):Newly-appointed Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail assumed charge of his office at National Hockey Stadium here on Monday.

Dr Asif Tufail, who has vast experience of administration, had also served on key posts like Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Director General Excise, ADCG Sahiwal, PSO to Chief Minister in the past.

Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Director Admin Ijaz Munir, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser gave thorough briefing about different projects and sports affairs on this occasion.

Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo and Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Asif Tufail said that development and promotion of sports is his top priority and Sports Board Punjab will utilize all resources for this cause across the province.

He vowed to provide best facilities to talented players and find fresh sports talent from all parts of the province.