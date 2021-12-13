Newly appointed DG sports reviews construction work at Hathian Sports Complex Mardan

Newly appointed Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Khalid Khan Monday visited Hathian Sports Complex Mardan and reviewed the ongoing development work there

MARDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) ::Newly appointed Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Khalid Khan Monday visited Hathian Sports Complex Mardan and reviewed the ongoing development work there.

Accompanied by recently deputed Regional Sports Officer Mardan Jamshed Baloch and other officials, Muhammad Khalid Khan was briefed by Regional Sports Officer about the ongoing development work in the Hathian Sports Complex, Mardan.

DG Sports KP during the briefing directed its completion of the multi-purpose indoor Martial Arts and appreciated paid tributes to the officials of the sports department for the excellent maintenance of the Sports Complex.

He also announced that he would hold various sports activities in the newly constructed Hathian Sports Complex.

DG Sports said that by completing the ongoing projects in time, the players would be given opportunities to play at their doorsteps. He said the players would be mobilised on merit and ability and all kinds of facilities would be provided to the players.

During his visit, he also met with the players present on this occasion and urged them to work hard. The government has fixed a monthly stipend for the medal winning athletes so that they can continue their education along with the sport, Khalid Khan said. According to merit, every player will be given his right and no one's right will be violated, he said, adding, "Players have to show discipline and sportsmanship in all circumstances."