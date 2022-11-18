UrduPoint.com

Newly-appointed Vice-Chairman, SBP Assumes Charge Of His Office

Muhammad Rameez Published November 18, 2022 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The Newly-appointed Vice-Chairman Sports board Punjab MPA Malik Nadeem Abbas Bara took charge of his office at National Hockey Stadium here on Friday.

MPAs Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar and Malik Sarfraz Hussain Khokhar were also present on this occasion.

Talking on this occasion, Vice-Chairman Sports Board Punjab MPA Malik Nadeem Abbas Bara expressed his determination to take all possible measures and utilize all resources for the promotion of sports culture across the province.

