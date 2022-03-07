UrduPoint.com

Newly Elected KP Olympic Association's Meeting Held

Muhammad Rameez Published March 07, 2022 | 08:19 PM

The first meeting of the Executive Committee after the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association elections was held under newly elected President Syed Aqil Shah along with General Secretary Zulfiqar Butt and members of the Executive Committee and officials of other associations were also present

Members of the executive committee were elected in the meeting, including Dr. Inamullah Khan Gandapur, Irshad Durrani Advocate, Imtiaz Afridi, Shahnaz Kamal, Nooreena Shams, Saba Mehboob and Nazia Khan, after which the cabinet members were completed.

Suggestions for the promotion and development of sports were also presented in the meeting. The meeting also discussed in detail the organization of the upcoming National and International Games. Various committees and commissions were also formed in the meeting.

Chairman of the Arbitration Committee Akhtar Ali Shah was elected while other members include Zulfiqar Ali Butt, Amir Sabir Advocate and Irshad Durrani Advocate.

Dr. Inamullah Gandapur will be the Chairman of the Medical Commission while Zulfiqar Ali Butt and Waqar Afridi will be the members.

Other members including Shamim Akhtar, Safina Babar, Sarah Nisar, Saba Mehboob, Nooreena Shams Zulfiqar Ali Butt, Pervez, M. Amjad Khan and Syed Kamal.

The Chairman of the finance committee will be Shiraz Muhammad while the other members will be Zulfiqar Ali Butt, Faqir Awan and Shehzad Ahmed. The Chairman of the sports committee will be Sohail bin Qayyum.

Ilyas Afridi will be the chairman while Zulfiqar Ali Butt, Sara Nisar and Masood Ahmed will be the other members. Addressing the meeting, Syed Aqil Shah expressed his determination to work together for the promotion and development of sports and the welfare of the players.

