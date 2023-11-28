Newly posted DG Sports assumed charge, vows to restore sports activities in KP

Newly posted Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Nasir Khan Tuesday assumed his charge and vowed to take steps for the restoration of sports activities all across the province

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Newly posted Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Nasir Khan Tuesday assumed his charge and vowed to take steps for the restoration of sports activities all across the province.

Soon after taking charge, he paid a visit to Peshawar Sports Complex. Director Sports Merged Area Pir Abdullah Shah, Director Development Saleem Raza, Director Games Niamat UIlah Marwat, Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jaffar Shah accompanied him.

Talking to media men, he said that due to economic instability in the province sports activities were being halted due to which most of the coaches working on contractual basis or employees on daily wages were removed. “I will try my best to continue sports activities with limited resources,” he added.

DG Khan said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is very fertile in terms of sports, the province has produced innumerable famous players who have made Pakistan famous all over the world.

Earlier, DG Sports Abdul Nasir Khan paid a detailed visit to different venues all across Peshawar Sports Complex including multiple gymnasium, sports arena, badminton and table tennis halls, Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium, Tennis courts and under construction football and athletes venues.

He said steps would also be taken to expedite the work on the under-construction football and athletic venues of the main Qayyum Sports Complex besides a comprehensive plan would be chalked out to utilize all resources to have more sporting activities.