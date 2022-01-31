Newly released anthem of Karachi Kings touches fans’ hearts

(@Abdulla99267510)

‘Yeh Hai Karachi’ is the title of the anthem that has featured skipper Babar Azam and other players of the most followed franchise.

KARACHI:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 31st, 2022) Karachi Kings have released their official anthem ‘Yeh Hai Karachi’ for the ongoing seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Karachi Kings is the most followed franchise of the PSL.

Yeh Hai Karachi featuring Asim Azhar and Talhan Yunus has focused passion of the Kings for the PSL 7. It boosts the excitement of the fans who were waiting for so long.

Babar Azam, Imad Wasim and other players have also been featured in the anthem.