Newyork Open Indoor ATP World Tennis

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020) Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to inform that Anglo-Pak duo of Dominic Inglot and Aisam ul Haq won the doubles trophy at New York Open Indoor ATP World Tennis Championship played at the most unique and only Black Court Indoor Arena in Long Island.

In an absolutely thrilling encounter they bt the all American pair of Reilly Opelka and Steve Johnson 7-6(5), 7-6(6). In the first set Anglo Pak duo took an early lead by breaking Opelka's very first service game but got broken in 5th game.

Thereafter, neither team could break serve and the set was then decided in tie break at 7/5 in favor of Aisam & Inglot.

In the second set again Anglo Pak pair got a break up advantage which was a snatched back by Americans.

Once again Aisam and Inglot broke the American's serve but were again broken back when they were serving for the set. Same seesaw continued in tiebreak which Aisam and Inglot finally close out the match with a score of 8/6.This is Aisam's 18th doubles title on ATP World Tour.

The President PTF Mr. Salim Saifaullah Khan and the PTF Management and the tennis fraternity congratulated Aisam and his partner on their great achievement.