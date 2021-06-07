Next general elections will take place under a new mechanism, says Fawad Chaudhry

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2021) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says the next general election will take place in Pakistan in 2023 under a new mechanism to ensure transparency in elections.

He was talking to the media along with Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan and Adviser on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar after having a meeting with the officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Islamabad on Monday.

The Minister for Information said the government is discussing the features of this new mechanism with the ECP and also presenting the same at the Parliament.

He said today, they discussed with the ECP officials the proposed legislation for electoral reforms, electronic voting machines, biometric system and i-voting.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the government had proposed forty-nine amendments in the Electoral Reforms Bill tabled in the National Assembly in October last year, and they shared its details with the ECP.

He said it was decided today that the Ministry of Science and Technology will present a demonstration on the EVM to the ECP, and then the Election Commission can appoint a consultant to get his opinion on the matter.

The Minister said the PTI government has promised to provide right to franchise to overseas Pakistanis, who have an important role in the national development. He said a report has been presented to the ECP in this regard.

Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said it is the vision of Prime Minister to ensure transparency in the elections to strengthen the democracy.

He said only the genuinely elected representatives should come to the parliament.

The Minister said his ministry is working day and night on the election voting machines.

Responding to a question, Shibli Faraz said Election Commission of Pakistan is an independent institution and the government fully respects it.

Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said the government has sufficient majority in both the houses of the parliament to get the electoral reforms bill passed. He, however, said we want to take along the opposition parties and will welcome their suggestions on the matter.

The Adviser said we want technology based elections to ensure complete fairness and transparency in the next general elections.