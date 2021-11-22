Next German Cabinet to Decide on Beijing Olympics Representation - Spokesperson

Any decision on Germany's diplomatic representation at Winter Olympics in Beijing will be up to the next federal government, a Foreign Office spokesperson said Monday

US President Joe Biden said last week he was considering a diplomatic boycott of the Olympic Games in February over China's alleged human rights violations. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly ready to follow suit.

"We have noted these statements. Federations will decide on participation by their athletes. As for the diplomatic assessment of the upcoming Olympics, it will be up to the next federal government," the German spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, which is in charge of federal sport funding, said the German authority did not comment on calls for boycott in principle.

Zhao Lijian, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, said on Monday that China firmly opposed politicization of sports and any acts that violated the spirit of the Olympic Charter. He warned that calls for a diplomatic boycott would undermine the interests of foreign athletes.