Next NBA Season May Be Held Behind Closed Doors - Commissioner

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 10th May 2020 | 02:50 PM

Next NBA Season May Be Held Behind Closed Doors - Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2020) The next season of the National Basketball Association (NBA), men's professional basketball league of North America, may be held without spectators, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said.

According to Silver, the next season may start in December regardless of whether this season -- interrupted over the COVID-19 pandemic -- was completed or not.

"This could turn out to be the single greatest challenge of all our lives ... There's no point in adding risk for flying all of you city to city if there's not going to be fans.

We think it would be safer to be in a single location, or two locations, to start," Silver told players as quoted by ESPN.

Some 40 percent of NBA revenue comes from spectators attending games at the arenas.

Numerous sports associations worldwide were forced to interrupt competitions and tournaments as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. To date, more than 3.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 274,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

