‘Next Time, I’ll Wear Three-piece Or Ghaghra For Swimming’

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 02:45 PM

‘Next time, I’ll wear three-piece or Ghaghra for swimming’

Wasim Akram has shown strong reaction on social media trolling, saying that abusing or insulting others on social media show the peoples’ background as coward peoples do such things.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2020) former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has come down hard upon the trolls for criticizing him for swimming without “wearing shirts”.

Wasim Akram who was looking very angry by the comments and trolling on social media told the critics that he would wear “three-piece suit” or Ghagra” to do swimming next time.

“Some people said to me that we are Muslims but you were swimming without shirt. I just tell that it was mistake my brothers, I’ll use three-piece suit or if they say “ghagra” to do swimming,”.

“Never think before speaking or writing…classic,” he said in an angry mood while responding to his critics.

Wasim Akram made his video somewhere in Karachi and shared his views that what all they had wanted was living an healthy life.

“I will be 55 soon, so why not. We have to live healthy life,” said Wasim Akram, adding that some people used abusive language but he made it clear that many peoples’ reaction on Facebook and Instagram show their background.

“Cowards do that,,,Insulting others is the act of these coward peoples,” said the former fast bowler.

More Stories From Sports

