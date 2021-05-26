UrduPoint.com
Next Year's Vuelta To Start From Utrecht

Wed 26th May 2021

Vuelta a Espana organisers announced Wednesday that next year's race will start from Utrecht in the Netherlands

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Vuelta a Espana organisers announced Wednesday that next year's race will start from Utrecht in the Netherlands.

This is only the fourth time the grand tour start has ventured beyond Spain's borders after Lisbon in 1987, Assen in 2009 and Nimes in 2017.

Utrecht was due to have hosted the Vuelta last year before the coronavirus pandemic forced the race to remain in Spain.

The historic Dutch university city will be the venue for the opening time-trial and the finish to the second stage from 's-Hertogenbosch.

The third stage starts and finishes in Breda, also in the Netherlands, before the race continues its journey back in Spain.

This year's Vuelta gets underway on August 14 from northern city Burgos.

